PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured when a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Plainfield Township on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 6:19 a.m. at Spring Valley Mobile Home Park off Bodie Street NE. Plainfield Fire Department responded.

Firefighters said two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated, firefighters said.