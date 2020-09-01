2 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-96 near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-96 near Lowell Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on westbound I-96 near Segwun Avenue in Lowell Township.

Michigan State Police said a semi-truck didn’t stop for a traffic backup due to road construction and rear-ended into a Chevy Cruz. The impact of the crash caused the Cruz to hit a Ford Escape which was then pushed into a Ram pickup.

The driver of the Cruz and Escape were taken to hospital for injuries that state police said are not considered to be life-threatening.

The left lane of westbound I-96 was blocked for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.