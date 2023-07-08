KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt Friday night when a fight led to a shooting in Kentwood.

Around 8:55 p.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to S. Breton Court SE near Breton Road SE after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.

Responding officers learned that gunshots had been fired through a closed door of a home.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the hand. The police department said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 28-year-old man was hurt in a fight before the shooting, the police department said. His injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Two men were identified by officers as persons of interest. They were later found and taken into custody.

The police department said this shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.