CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash southeast of Rockford Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on Belding Road NE west of Egypt Valley Avenue, near Lake Bella Vista in Cannon Township.

Michigan State Police say a 22-year-old man from Cedar Springs told investigators that he fell asleep at the wheel, causing his westbound car to cross the centerline and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on.

The 22-year-old and the driver of the westbound car, a 45-year-old Rockford woman, were both hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, MSP said.