KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a fire in Kentwood Sunday morning, firefighters say.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 1dream apartment complex on 44th Street near Eastern Avenue SE, a post on the Kentwood firefighters’ union Facebook page says.

Responding firefighters rushed inside and pulled two people from an apartment. They were taken to the hospital, where firefighters say they were listed in critical condition.

The fire was soon doused.