GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people needed to be extricated from a vehicle after a rollover crash in Kent County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-96 at Fulton Street in Grand Rapids Township.

Authorities say one car rolled over into the median. While two people were extricated from the car, the injuries are not believed to be serious, according to authorities.

The left lane was closed for about a half-hour. It reopened around 2:45 p.m.