2 ejected in crash on US-131 in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were thrown from a car in a crash that has shut down a stretch of US-131 just north of Grand Rapids, police say.
The multivehicle wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes at the I-96 overpass in Walker. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Northbound traffic is backed up nearly to Leonard Street. Drivers are being detoured.
Michigan State Police are handling the crash scene with help from Walker and Grand Rapids police.
*Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to I-96 as I-196. We regret the mistake, which has been fixed.