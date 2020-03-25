2 ejected in crash on US-131 in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were thrown from a car in a crash that has shut down a stretch of US-131 just north of Grand Rapids, police say.

The multivehicle wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes at the I-96 overpass in Walker. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Northbound traffic is backed up nearly to Leonard Street. Drivers are being detoured.

NB US-131 at I-96

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Kent County



Randy Weits

3/25/20

11:43

https://t.co/QSmBrSbxmB — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) March 25, 2020

Michigan State Police are handling the crash scene with help from Walker and Grand Rapids police.

*Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to I-96 as I-196. We regret the mistake, which has been fixed.