KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people are dead after a house fire in Kentwood early Monday morning.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that authorities were called around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire at a house on 48th Street between Division and Eastern avenues.

According to Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman, two bodies were found in the house. He said there were eight people inside at the time of the fire.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released, but the Kentwood Fire Department confirmed both victims were female.

It’s unknown if the other six people who escaped the fire were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.