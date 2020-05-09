2 dead after Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are investigating after two men were shot to death in a mobile home late Friday night.

Captain Ryan Vanderveen told News 8 that officers were called just after 11 p.m. Friday night to the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park off 48th Street SE between Division and Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in their 30’s inside a home on Marlette Avenue both with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said no one is in custody at this time and believe the public is not in danger. Names of the deceased have not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580. Stay with News 8 on air and online as we learn more on what unfolded overnight in Kentwood.