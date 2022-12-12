Dec. 8, 2022, booking photos of Betty Martinez and Lamon Simmons from the Kent County jail.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people accused of trafficking drugs into metro Grand Rapids were formally charged with felonies Monday.

Betty Martinez, 49, and Lamon Simmons, 44, were arraigned in district court in Wyoming on charges of delivering cocaine.

Martinez and Simmons were arrested in a joint bust by the Grand Rapids Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration after what GRPD called a “lengthy investigation.” Police say the two were bringing drugs to Grand Rapids from out of state.

A house on Holly Street SW in Wyoming where police say they found illicit drugs. (Dec. 12, 2022)

Court documents say GRPD’s Vice Unit searched a home on Holly Street SW west of S. Division in Wyoming on Thursday. There, the documents say, they found a safe containing a “large amount” of fentanyl and cocaine, plus documents with Simmons’ name on them. The same day, Martinez was pulled over. A police dog indicated to officers there were drugs in the car, so they searched it. About seven kilograms of cocaine were then found, the documents say.

In all, investigators say they recovered seven kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of fentanyl and guns.

A photo provided by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows drugs and guns confiscated on Dec. 8, 2022.

State police records show Simmons has previous drug possession convictions in Michigan from 1999. Martinez does not appear to have a criminal record in Michigan.

Simmons’ bond was set at $1 million and Martinez’s $500,000. Their next hearings are Dec. 21 and a preliminary examination was scheduled for Dec. 28.