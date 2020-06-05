2 BLM youth protests scheduled today in W. MI

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two youth protests are planned Friday for the Black Lives Matter movement in West Michigan. One will take place in the Grand Rapids area and the other in Kalamazoo.

The organizers of both of these protests want to remind people that they will remain peaceful.

The first protest is taking place in East Grand Rapids at Reeds Lake. It’s being organized by the Youth of Greater Grand Rapids and will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required and those attending are encouraged to bring signs to help make their voices heard.

The second protest begins at 12 p.m. Friday at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. It’s scheduled to take place until 4 p.m. It’s organized by a group of Kalamazoo Central High School students. They want those attending to wear black and gray and face masks. It’s also encouraged to bring signs.

Protesters will be chanting sayings such as “I can’t breathe” and “No lives matter until black lives matter.”

Organizers say anyone who doesn’t act in a peaceful manner will be asked to leave.