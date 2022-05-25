GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection to a recent string of robberies in the Grand Rapids area.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an Audi SUV was stolen shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Division Avenue north of the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The stolen vehicle was tied to an armed robbery around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday along Ann Street in Grand Rapids, according to a KCSO news release.

A short time later, at around 1:30 a.m., the same Audi was used in an armed robbery at a gas station near the intersection of 28th Street and East Paris Avenue SE in Kentwood, the sheriff’s office said.

After the gas station armed robbery, Grand Rapids police found the vehicle and started a pursuit. When the SUV left the Grand Rapids city limits, Walker police found and pursued the car until it crashed near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and 4 Mile Road in Alpine Township, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said two men, ages 20 and 22, were arrested nearby after running away from the crash scene.

Investigators are working to determine if these incidents are connected to another armed robbery in Grand Rapids and homicide in Byron Township Tuesday night.

The armed robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. along Leonard Street. Shots were fired during the incident. There were no reports of injuries, according to KCSO.

The homicide happened around 10:30 p.m. on Division Avenue south of M-6 in Byron Township. A 50-year-old Kentwood man identified Wednesday as Joseph Wilder was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery near the Huntington National Bank ATM.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.