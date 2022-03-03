2 arrested in string of catalytic converter thefts

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said two men have been arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the two Grand Rapids men, ages 55 and 35, were arrested Tuesday and face a 20-year felony of conducting criminal enterprise.

On Feb. 11, deputies investigated a break-in at a storage facility on English Avenue in Plainfield Township. The suspects broke into several vehicles and cut off a catalytic convertor, according to a KCSO news release.

Then on March 1, the sheriff’s office said deputies caught the two suspects in the act of cutting off catalytic converters at a park-and-ride lot along 10 Mile Road near US-131.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been involved in other thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.