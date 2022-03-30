NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested two men for a stealing a catalytic converter in northern Kent County.

The suspects are a 39-year-old from Howard City and a 34-year-old from Greenville. They are accused of larceny from a motor vehicle and a violation of the scrap metal regulatory act of buying and selling stolen nonferrous metals. It’s unclear when they will be arraigned.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened around 11 a.m. March 23 on 18 Mile Road in Nelson Township, near Cedar Springs. Authorities say the two men cut the catalytic converter from an SUV, causing damage of about $1,000.

Detectives from the Metro Pattern Crimes Team, a new multijurisdictional task force, said they found one of the suspects at a home on Sparta Avenue in Tyrone Township, near Kent City.

Catalytic converters are part of the muffler system and reduce pollution in engine emissions. Thieves steal them to sell the expensive metals in them for scrap.

West Michigan is seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts. There have been a number of arrests in recent weeks and months.