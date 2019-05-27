2 arrested for attempted jewelry store robbery
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested two men who tried to rob a jewelry store in Grandville Sunday.
It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the Jared on Rivertown Parkway near RiverTown Crossings mall.
The Grandville Police Department says that while one man waited in a getaway car, the other went into the store and used a hammer to smash a glass case. He left the store without getting anything and no one was hurt.
Police say they found the suspects in the getaway car not far from the jewelry store.
The suspects, a 27- and 42-year-old from Detroit whose names weren't released Sunday, were jailed. It's not yet clear precisely what charges they face.
