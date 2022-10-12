NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.

The pair, both 30, was arrested Wednesday. Their names were not released by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department pending arraignment on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of a stolen financial transaction device, larceny of a firearm and safe breaking.

The sheriff’s office says detectives searched their home on Oak Lane off of Pine Lake Road south of 17 Mile Road in Nelson Township on Tuesday. There, they found 40 guns and what was described as thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property.

Detectives have been looking into the break-ins at Kent County storage units since they started in August.

Authorities are working to identify more victims and get the stolen property back to its owners.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.