WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to Galewood Avenue Southwest near Burton Street SW after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Responding officers learned that an unknown number of people drove to a home on Galewood Avenue just south of Burton Street. A 19-year-old man walked out of the home and fired a gun at the vehicle as it was leaving. Several shell casings were found in the area.

Officers said they spoke with the people inside the home and learned no one inside the home was hurt.

The man who fired the gun was arrested.

Officers were later notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not considered life-threatening. Investigators learned that he was involved in the shooting on Galewood Avenue.

After receiving treatment, the 19-year-old was arrested, officers said.

Both men are being held in the Kent County jail on charges of felonious assault.

Officers said the men know each other and had an ongoing dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.