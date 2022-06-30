WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — For a limited time, there is a chance to fill up your tank for half the price of what it currently costs, which is approximately $5 per gallon.

Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian conservative grassroots organization, will provide this temporary relief for residents from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the Citgo station, located at 4908 S. Division Ave.

The organization will pay the difference between the actual cost of gas and the price they are offering, which is $2.48 per gallon.

The cost of regular unleaded gas at Citgo was $4.97 Thursday morning.

Organizers say they chose this price because it was the average cost of gas nationwide on Jan. 20 when President Joe Biden took office.

This is part of the nonprofit’s nationwide tour to hold lawmakers accountable for the rising inflation. It’ll be their second tour stop in Michigan.

Gas cans and RVs aren’t allowed. This will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

