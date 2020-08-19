1st day of school: GR Catholic Schools start in-person learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday is the first day of school for most students who attend Diocese of Grand Rapids Catholic Schools.

School officials say the overwhelming majority of students — upward of 95 percent — will return to the classroom this fall for in-person learning.

Staff and students in grades 6-12 will wear face masks in classrooms. Kindergarten through fifth are not required to wear masks in the classroom but they’re encouraged to do so.

All staff and students will wear face masks in hallways and common areas.

Buses will be run at half capacity and masks are required for riders. Superintendent Dave Faber told News 8 that he expects most parents to drive their children to school themselves.

Additionally, staff will have to do daily self-exams before work, including temperature checks.

“I am completely comfortable with my son coming to school here,” said Michael Vandyke, a teacher at West Catholic High School and parent of a student in attendance. “It’s a safe place as long as we do the procedures and routines that protect us. Obviously wash your hands, hand sanitizer when you leave rooms, keep your spacing and wear your mask. We can run schools this way. I know we can.”

If a student ends up getting infected, the health department will be called to determine the proper course of action. School officials say it will likely result in a group of students needing to attend class remotely for two weeks.