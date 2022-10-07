GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-haul trucker will stand trial on charges in the 1996 murder of a woman in metro Grand Rapids.

Garry Artman, 64, was bound over Friday to Kent County Circuit Court on first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony murder and open murder.

He is accused of raping and murdering 29-year-old Sharon Hammock. Her body was found near Grand Rapids on Oct. 3, 1996. She left behind two children and was pregnant with a third, her family said.

An undated photo shows Sharon Hammack and her children.

Artman lived in the Grand Rapids area at the time. Now, he is a long-haul trucker who lives in Florida. He was identified as the suspect through genealogy, with researchers comparing DNA left at the scene of Hammack’s murder to samples in public ancestry databases. That led them to Artman’s parents and additional research pointed to Artman as a likely suspect. He was arrested in Mississippi last month and brought back to Kent County to face charges.

In Maryland, he also faces charges of first- and second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the 2006 death of Dusty Shuck.

Shuck, 24, of New Mexico, was found dead May 4, 2006, on the shoulder of eastbound I-70 near Mt. Airy, Maryland, 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. She had been beaten and stabbed to death. She wasn’t wearing any shoes and her ID was gone.