1975 Calder artwork moved to Ford Airport

“Flying Colors of the United States” by Alexander Calder is now displayed at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Feb. 23, 2022/Courtesy: Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A work of art given to the city of Grand Rapids more than four decades ago has a new home.

A model airplane, called “Flying Colors of the United States,” made by Alexander Calder has been moved to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The new home of the piece was unveiled Wednesday.

Calder’s design was recreated on a Boeing 727, and first lady Betty Ford presided over its dedication ceremony in Washington D.C. in 1975. Two days later, the plane flew into Grand Rapids.

The model was gifted to Grand Rapids when the Boeing flew in, and it is being loaned to the airport.

Haley Abbas, the marketing and communications manager for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, told News 8 they want to show off the piece and the art community in West Michigan to travelers.

“Since we serve as the gateway to West Michigan, we want to make sure that story is being told to visitors and that it’s one of the first things they see before they enter into our community,” Abbas said.

“Flying Colors of the United States” can be viewed between the Delta and American Airlines ticket counters.

Another piece by Calder at the airport, “La Grand Vitesse,” was moved to the east end of the entrance hall.