WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike and seriously injured during a crash in Walker Tuesday night, police said.
The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Hillside Drive, according to Walker police. A southbound Honda motorcycle and a westbound Mercedes sedan collided.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old from Grand Rapids, was thrown from the bike in the crash. He had serious injuries, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 63-year-old Grand Rapids man, was not injured, according to police.
Walker Police Department is investigating. Officers said the cyclist was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.