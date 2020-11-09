18-year-old killed in rollover crash near Walker

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and a teen injured in a crash north of Walker Saturday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Baumhoff Avenue near 4 Mile Road in Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a southbound driver lost control, causing the car to leave the road and roll over.

The driver, an 18-year-old Alpine Township man, died at the scene.

The passenger, a 17-year-old Kenowa Hills High School student, was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Their names were not released Monday.

While the crash remained under investigation, deputies said speed and alcohol may have been factors.