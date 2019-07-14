18-year-old killed in crash near Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old from Wayland was killed in a crash near Byron Center Friday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 92nd Street in Byron Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said an eastbound Ford Taurus stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection, at which point it was hit by a southbound Volvo V60.

The driver of the Taurus was killed. He was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Mutscher.

The driver of the Volvo, a 19-year-old from Byron Center, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday, but authorities said alcohol wasn’t believed to have been a factor.