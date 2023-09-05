GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man will be in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing involving a criminal enterprise charge.

Amariyon Keantay James Oliver, 18, was accused of being involved in at least two burglaries during which items were stolen from Family Fare, High Profile, Meds Café and Rent-A-Center. The burglaries took place between Jan. 8 and Jan. 31.

Court documents reveal the newly-formed Metro Pattern Crimes Team, out of Wyoming’s police department, has tied over 30 burglary incidents to a larger group with which Oliver was allegedly involved.

The group was accused of having stolen weed and liquor, as well as other material items, from shops across West Michigan spanning from Cedar Springs to Lowell.

Oliver faces a charge of conducting criminal enterprise that, in the case of conviction, could carry up to 20 years.

He will appear before a judge Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the 63rd District Court.