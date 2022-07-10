A scene photo of a Lowell Township crash that left a 17-year-old girl seriously hurt on July 9, 2022. (Courtesy of Steve Merritt)

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old girl is seriously hurt after she was thrown from a truck during a Saturday night crash in Lowell Township.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and Foreman Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a westbound truck, driven by a 16-year-old Alto resident, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Belmont man.

The crash caused the truck to roll and the passenger, a 17-year-old Lowell girl, was thrown from the truck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was last listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.