16-year-old injured in crash near Cedar Springs
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash east of Cedar Springs Tuesday.
The two-car crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township.
The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a westbound Pontiac Grand Prix collided with an eastbound pickup truck with a snowplow blade on the front.
The passenger in the car, the 16-year-old, was hospitalized in critical condition.
The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl Cedar Springs, wasn't injured, nor was the driver of the pickup, a 23-yer-old Cedar Springs man.
Authorities say the crash is under investigation, but alcohol wasn't involved.
