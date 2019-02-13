16-year-old injured in crash near Cedar Springs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash east of Cedar Springs Tuesday.

The two-car crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of 17 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue in Nelson Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a westbound Pontiac Grand Prix collided with an eastbound pickup truck with a snowplow blade on the front.

The passenger in the car, the 16-year-old, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl Cedar Springs, wasn't injured, nor was the driver of the pickup, a 23-yer-old Cedar Springs man.

Authorities say the crash is under investigation, but alcohol wasn't involved.