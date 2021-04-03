16-year-old accused of killing man in Walker

Police at the scene of the deadly fight along Wilson Avenue north of Lake Michigan Driver in Walker on April 2, 2021.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a fight Friday in Walker.

He was Damone Hammock, a 43-year-old from Walker, the Walker Police Department said in a Saturday release.

A 16-year-old will be charged with open murder and felony firearm, and police say he will be tried as an adult. Arraignment is expected to happen sometime early next week.

The fight, which happened around 5 p.m. Friday, was on Cedar Run Court off of Wilson Avenue, between Lake Michigan Drive and Leonard Street. Around six to eight people were involved. They were all detained, police said Friday night, but no one else was charged.

Walker officers, Michigan State Police and Kent County sheriff’s deputies where on the scene for hours with long guns drawn, awaiting a warrant to search the home where it happened.