15 car pile-up on US-131 among many crashes Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy roads have contributed to the causes of multiple car crashes Saturday morning, including a 15 car pile-up on US-131, according to Michigan State Police.

The pile-up happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Wealthy Street exit on US-131 Southbound, MDOT reports. MSP says that 1 car lost control, and the other vehicles were traveling too fast to stop.

MDOT says the highway was closed for about an hour until traffic started to move again.

MSP Grand Rapids troopers responded to a 15 vehicle minor injury crash this morning on 131 near Wealthy. It all started with 1 vehicle losing control and others traveling too fast to stop. SLOW DOWN and allow distance between you and the vehicle in front of you – PLEASE! — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) December 18, 2021

Soon after the pile-up, MDOT reported a crash on I-196 Eastbound just after the Market Avenue exit that closed the right lane and shoulder, as well as a crash Westbound on the same highway near Lake Michigan Drive that closed all lanes.

MSP are reporting no serious injuries related to car crashes today, but urges drivers to adjust their speeds to road conditions and to not follow too closely to cars in front of them.