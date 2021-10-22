$14M upgrade, new restaurant slated for hotel near Ford Airport

A conceptual rendering by Gensler shows what the renovated banquet room may look like in the newly renamed Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids at 5700 28th Street SE in Cascade Township.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is getting a $14 million upgrade and a new restaurant.

Marshall Hotels & Resorts plans to convert the former Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids Airport & Conference Center on 28th Street just east of Kraft Avenue SE into Marriott’s new Sheraton concept.

Plans for the 259-room hotel include upgrades to guest rooms, exterior signs and public spaces. Marshall Hotels & Resorts expects to announce the new restaurant that’ll move into the updated hotel soon.

(A conceptual rendering by Gensler shows what a renovated guest room may look like in the newly renamed Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids at 5700 28th Street SE in Cascade Township.)

Mike Marshall, president and CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts, says the hotel will undergo “a complete reimagining” with the help of Gensler, the same architectural firm that handled Amway Grand Plaza hotel’s recent renovations.

When complete, the newly named Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids will feature 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a new Sheraton Club Lounge for Sheraton Club level rooms, an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, fitness area and an airport shuttle that runs at all hours.

Marshall said the project will take place in phases to minimize interruptions to guests. Work is slated to start in December and wrap up in June 2022, if all goes well.