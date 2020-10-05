14 years later, husband sentenced for Renee Pagel’s murder

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With his children watching, Mike Pagel was sentenced Monday for the murder of their mother more than 14 years ago.

Mike Pagel, 55, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Given the chance to speak during the proceedings in a Kent County courtroom, Pagel asked his children for forgiveness and said he regretted murdering their mother Renee Pagel.

“Your mom loved you very much and would be very proud to see how well her children have grown,” Mike Pagel said.

A courtesy file photo of Renee Pagel.

Renee Pagel, a 41-year-old mother of three, was stabbed to death in her bed at her Rockford-area home on Aug. 5, 2006. Authorities had long thought Mike Pagel was responsible but couldn’t charge him because he had a solid alibi.

He was finally arrested in February of this year after investigators said he made “incriminating statements” that led them to the murder weapon.

When Pagel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May under the terms of a plea agreement, he said he hired his brother Charles to kill his wife and that Charles Pagel was the one who actually stabbed her.

In May, Charles Pagel told News 8 he was shocked by his brother’s claim.

Investigators said they were looking into Mike Pagel’s claims but also taking them “with a grain of salt.”