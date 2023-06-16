GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A total of 14 people have now come forward with allegations that a former Grand Rapids gymnastics coach sexually abused them, Kent County investigators say.

Shannon Guay has already been charged with 15 criminal sexual conduct counts involving the initial five victims in the case.

Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt told News 8 that investigators have since learned of nine more victims. All 14 were under the age of 14 when the alleged abuse happened and at least one was as young as 4.

DeWitt said the Kent County prosecutor is reviewing the new information and could add more charges.

The assaults that were reported happened between 2006 and 2008 and at least some happened at Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, the now-defunct studio on Coit Avenue near Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township where Guay worked as a coach, investigators say.

The gym that used to be Aerials & Baranis is now a separate gym with new owners. Those owners actually sparked the sheriff’s department’s investigation when they heard from an alleged victim and called police.

Guay was arrested in Florida in May and soon returned to Michigan to face charges.

He worked at a number of gymnastics and martial arts gyms and dance studios and went by ‘Coach Jake.” DeWitt said detectives are interviewing the people who were in the same classes with the victims.

Anyone with information about Guay is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.