EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers in East Grand Rapids were without power Monday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 3:45 a.m. and affected 1,204 customers. An equipment failure caused the power outage.

Power was restored to most affected customers before 6 a.m. Monday.

