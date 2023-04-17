KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old is expected to face charges for a threat that closed Kent City Community Schools Friday.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s office is taking action to charge the Kent City student in juvenile court for an “intentional threat to commit violence,” according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The district was closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a “disturbing” social media post Thursday night, according to superintendent Bill Crane.

The sheriff’s office said a boy received a message from a friend saying he wasn’t coming to school Friday because of a shooting. The boy’s parents contacted the sheriff’s office.

The 12-year-old suspect told deputies he sent the video that he did not make to his friend as a joke.