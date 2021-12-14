12-year-old shot by brother after being mistaken for deer near Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after being mistaken for a deer when his 17-year-old brother was hunting Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home in Solon Township on reports of a hunting accident.

Responding deputies report that a 17-year-old was hunting in a tree stand when his 12-year-old brother went into the woods to call him in for dinner. The 17-year-old then mistook his younger brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of the brothers are not being released due to their age. The sheriff’s office said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.