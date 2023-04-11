WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Walker, police say.

It happened Tuesday evening on Ferris Street near Hillside Drive. The boy was leaving a driveway on his bike when a passing vehicle hit him, according to Walker police. The boy was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured, officers said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police. Officers said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The road was closed following the crash but has since reopened. Walker police are investigating.