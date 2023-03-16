WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 12 suspects was arrested for 22 store burglaries throughout Kent County, Wyoming police said.

Marijuana dispensaries, liquor and convenience stores that sold vape pens were targeted by the group, according to police. The Metro Pattern Crimes Task Force, a team of officers and deputies from Wyoming, Kent County, Kentwood and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have been working on the case since Jan. 30.

Four stolen handguns and 12 stolen cars were discovered during three residential search warrants conducted by MPACT. Police believe the group is to blame for 22 burglaries that happened throughout Kent County in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Lowell, Cedar Springs and townships of Solon, Cascade, Gaines, Plainfield and Byron.

MPACT arrested the suspects, ranging in age from 16 to 21 years old, over the last several weeks. The last one was taken into custody on March 14. They are set to face weapons charges, breaking and entering with intent and possessing a stolen vehicle. Police are still investigating but say they will consider charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, which carries a 20-year sentence.

The suspects are from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Walker, Coopersville and Alpine Township. MPACT said the group may be responsible for other burglaries that happened outside of Kent County.

MPACT and law enforcement partners are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the group or the burglaries should contact Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 866.774.2345.