WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old was arrested in connection to an attempted carjacking and assault in Wyoming, police say.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment building on Woodward Avenue SW south of 32nd Street.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 41-year-old woman was attacked by two juveniles who tried to steal her car. She sustained a head injury, was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. Police didn’t know how she was doing as of Thursday afternoon.

Police say the juveniles ran off. The victim and witnesses gave officers descriptions and officers soon caught one of them, the 11-year-old boy, after a short foot chase. Police said they did not recover any weapons.

They are still looking for the second suspect but say the 11-year-old is not cooperating. Wyoming police say they are working with the Combined Auto Theft Team — made up of detectives from Wyoming, Kentwood and Grand Rapids — to try to find out who the second person is. The boy, whose name is not being released because of his age, was taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

The woman’s car was a Kia Sorento. Police say they’re looking into whether the attempted carjacking was linked to other Kia thefts. Metro Grand Rapids authorities recently warned of an uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai models that are relatively easy to steal. Many of the suspects are young — Kentwood police say they have arrested kids as young as 13. Authorities warn that stolen cars are often then used in other crimes, like break-ins or shootings.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.