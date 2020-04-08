100th Street bridge project suspended

Crews work on the 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent County. (Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The project to rebuild and improve the 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent County has been suspended.

The Michigan Department of Transportation told News 8 that the contractor for the project made the decision to suspend its work so to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Under the executive order, people should only leave their homes to perform certain tasks. These include critical infrastructure work, engaging in outdoor activities or performing necessary errands, like going to the grocery store.

Last month, MDOT told News 8 that their projects were deemed critical infrastructure work and would continue as planned.

The $8.6 million project will rebuild and improve the bridge, according to MDOT. Officials say the work will improve the efficiency of the interchange.

It’s unknown when work will resume on the 100th Street project.

Earlier this week, MDOT announced it would also delay the start of a project focused on eight bridges along the US-131 corridor. The bridges in West Michigan that were supposed to receive attention were Indian Lakes Road in Kent County, Jefferson Road and 22 Mile Road in Mecosta County and 9 Mile Road in Osceola County.

Work was set to begin Monday on deck patching, approach reconstruction, joint replacement and concrete surface coating. No date has been set for the projects to begin.

News 8 is speaking to MDOT Wednesday afternoon. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.