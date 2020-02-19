$10,000 reward offered in Cedar Springs bank robbery

A collage of surveillance photos of a suspect in a Cedar Springs bank robbery on Oct. 16, 2019.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The FBI and Kent County Sheriff’s Department are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Cedar Spring bank.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Chase Bank on South Main Street.

Authorities say the suspect showed a black semi-automatic handgun, jumped over the counter and demanded the employees let him into the vault.

While the robber pointed a gun at employees, the bank manager opened the vault door. The suspect put the money in a black backpack and ran, authorities say.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s who is 5 feet 9-11 inches tall. He was wearing tennis shoes, gray shorts, blue or purple hooded-sweatshirt, blue face covering and black and gray gloves.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or share it at tips.fbi.gov. A wanted poster can be found online.