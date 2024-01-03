PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday marks 10 years since a fire ripped through what was then Fifth Third Ballpark, forcing the West Michigan Whitecaps to overhaul their plans for the season and rebuild on the fly, all while welcoming fans to the field.

The fire started late in the morning on Jan. 3, 2014. Investigators determined that a space heater used by a work crew inside one of the suites along the first base line started the blaze. Something from the heater ignited a nearby trash container. Then the sprinkler system failed thanks to a stuck valve.

In all, nine suites were destroyed, along with the home clubhouse and parts of the concourse. Even the suites that were spared required some major work to clean up the smoke damage.

Firefighters said there were two key problems that prevented them from doing more to save the structure: frigid temperatures and not enough fire hydrants.

There were two hydrants near the front of the stadium, but that wasn’t enough to quell the flames. Firefighters told News 8 that they had to run more than 1,000 feet of hose from hydrants off of the property. That took nearly 15 minutes — precious time that could have prevented some of the damage.

“It slowed us down,” Plainfield Township Fire Chief Dave Peterson told News 8. “At the time (the structure was built), the fire code didn’t really specify the number of hydrants that were there.”

The ballpark’s engineers worked with local fire authorities to add more hydrants and built in more fail-safes, including new access lines for firefighters to tap into inside the structure.

A thin haze of smoke blankets the sign outside of Fifth Third Ballpark on Jan. 3, 2014. (WOOD TV8 file)

The fire rages inside Fifth Third Ballpark on Jan. 3, 2014. The fire destroyed nine suites, a major portion of the concourse and the home team’s clubhouse. (WOOD TV8 file)

Fire crews spent hours in frigid temperatures to put out the fire that destroyed a major portion of Fifth Third Ballpark on Jan. 3, 2014. (WOOD TV8 file)

Two firefighters stand among the bleachers to fight a fire Fifth Third Ballpark on Jan. 3, 2014. (WOOD TV8 file)

An aerial shot of the Jan. 3, 2014 fire that destroyed part of Fifth Third Ballpark. (WOOD TV8 file)

An aerial shot of the Jan. 3, 2014 fire that destroyed part of Fifth Third Ballpark. (WOOD TV8 file)

Whitecaps co-chairman and co-founder Denny Baxter addressed the media in the aftermath of the fire, declaring his resolve and the organization’s commitment to West Michigan.

“This is a hurdle to overcome to be sure, but we will overcome it. We are going to deliver to this community what they have known to expect the last 20 years,” Baxter said. “We will get through this. We will be seeing baseball in April, and we will be a good, strong family and a good, strong community member. We will rebuild it and we will be just as strong and just as vibrant as we ever have been.”

Ultimately, the Whitecaps lived up to their word. Crews worked day in and day out and had the ballpark ready for Opening Day. Even the suites that were destroyed were ready in time for the Midwest League All-Star Game that June.

“It was a tough year for us, the workload, but we had a lot of support, a lot of people rooting for us to accomplish what we did, so we’re grateful for that,” former media relations manager Mickey Graham told News 8 in 2015.

In the end, the Whitecaps took advantage of the destruction, incorporating a new “super suite” into the building and adding office space and another dining deck for fans to get a view of the field and of the Grand River.

The stadium has since been renamed LMCU Ballpark.