10-year-old working to get clean water for people in Africa

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s easy to take for granted but difficult to live without — clean water. This holiday season a local girl is working to provide it for people who don’t have access.

“We’re trying to get water into Africa that way kids and adults can have water for Christmas or other holidays in order to you know, live their life like a normal civilian,” said 10-year-old Scarlett Dombrowski.

Two years ago, she started raising money to help tackle the global water crisis.

“I actually was inspired by a golfer because I set up a lemonade stand, she came over and had a hat and it said Golf Fore Africa. So, me and my mom decided to look it up because we were really interested in what they do,” Scarlett explained.

She and her mom Michelle Dombrowski learned that the organization is a nonprofit that’s currently working to bring clean, fresh drinking water to more than 200,000 people in rural Africa. Scarlett immediately decided she wanted to help.

“She had three fundraisers lined up the week before the pandemic and then the pandemic hit and everything was kibosh,” said Michelle Dombrowski.

Still, Scarlett found a way to raise $15,000 for her first well in just one year. Now she’s working towards a second.

“When we asked her what she wanted for Christmas she said all I want is actually just for people to donate to my wall,” her mom said.

Scarlett said even a little bit goes a long way to help those in need.

“If you’re going to donate it doesn’t have to be a lot or a little. It just has to be a little, just to get us by just that way you can you know, help a person throughout their lifetime.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Scarlett’s efforts or making a donation you can visit her website.