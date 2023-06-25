The scene of a crash in Oakfield Township on 14 Mile Road on June 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Lori Babcock)

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was thrown from a vehicle in a Sunday morning rollover crash north of Rockford.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority said around 7:20 a.m., first responders were sent to 14 Mile Road NE near Wabasis Avenue for a crash.

Dispatch said three people were in a vehicle at the time of the crash.

A female was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, dispatch said. Her condition is unknown.

14 Mile Road is closed while crews clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.