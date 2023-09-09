WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One teenager was killed and another was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Wyoming.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Woodward Avenue SW and 32nd Street SW after receiving reports of a shooting with two people shot.

Responding officers found two Wyoming teenagers with apparent gunshot wounds.

One teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The second teen died, the department of public safety said. His name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.