TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody following a Sunday morning stabbing in Tyrone Township.

Around 9 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Sparta Avenue NW near 17 Mile Road for a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 30-year-old Tyrone Township man had been stabbed in the stomach at a nearby address. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 19-year-old Tyrone Township man had stolen a red Jeep nearby.

At 9:30 a.m., deputies were sent to North Division Avenue near Solon Street where three bystanders were holding down a man, who was acting erratically, near a red Jeep.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect know each other and that drugs appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The stabbing remains under investigation.