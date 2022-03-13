1 shot, killed near 29th St Lowe’s; suspect arrested

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near the Lowe’s on 29th Street. (March 12, 2022)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near the Lowe’s on 29th Street on Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m., Kentwood police officers were sent to 29th Street SE near Broadmoor Avenue SE after receiving complaints about a shooting.

Responding officers found a gunshot victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Kentwood Police Department said. Their identity hasn’t been confirmed.

One person was arrested near the scene, police say.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time,” the police department said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This incident remains under investigation.

