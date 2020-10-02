1 shot in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person has been shot in Kent County on Friday night.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting just before 7 p.m. on Wilson Avenue SW near 42nd Street SW in Grandville.

The Grandville Police Department confirmed to News 8 on the scene a person was shot. However, additional details were not immediately available.

It’s unclear how severely the gunshot victim was hurt.

News 8 has a crew on the scene to confirm more details.

Check with woodtv.com as we learn more information.