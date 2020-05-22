1 seriously injured in crash on US-131 near Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on US-131 north of Grand Rapids Thursday.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of West River Drive.
Michigan State Police say a Ford Fusion left the road, hit a guardrail and then spun back into traffic lanes. .
The passenger, a 24-year-old from Cedar Springs, was seriously injured.
The driver, a 23-year-old from Cedar Springs, sustained injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.