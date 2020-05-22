Closings & Delays
1 seriously injured in crash on US-131 near Grand Rapids

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Michigan State Police at the scene of a crash on US-131 between I-96 and West River Drive on May 21, 2020.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on US-131 north of Grand Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of West River Drive.

Michigan State Police say a Ford Fusion left the road, hit a guardrail and then spun back into traffic lanes. .

The passenger, a 24-year-old from Cedar Springs, was seriously injured.

The driver, a 23-year-old from Cedar Springs, sustained injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

