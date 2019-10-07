1 seriously hurt in rollover near Caledonia

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover northeast of Caledonia late Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Whitneyville Avenue and 76th Street in Caledonia Township. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said three people were trapped in the overturned vehicle. One of them was seriously injured.

The intersection remained closed off to traffic while emergency responders were on the scene. It had reopened before 7:30 p.m.