Woman shot in Wyoming; no arrests

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Wyoming Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Buchanan Avenue SW near the intersection of 32nd Street SW.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the leg during an argument in the front yard of a house. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

The victim and suspect are believed to know each other.

No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was released. Police noted investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.